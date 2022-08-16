Insider Selling: Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) CEO Sells 20,528 Shares of Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $413,844.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 6.4 %
Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $585.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59.
Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on VERA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
