Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Sells 1,802 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $201,301.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,826.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Insperity Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.67 and a 200 day moving average of $99.46. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 57.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

