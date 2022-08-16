Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $100.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $76.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

ITGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

