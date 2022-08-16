Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IDN. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.88.

Intellicheck Trading Down 6.2 %

Intellicheck stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.65. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Lewis bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,293.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,563 shares of company stock worth $71,060. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intellicheck by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intellicheck by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 60,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intellicheck by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

