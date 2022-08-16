iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Citigroup

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities downgraded iRobot to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.67.

iRobot stock opened at $59.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43. iRobot has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $98.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.13.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $1.20. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $255.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that iRobot will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,784,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iRobot by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iRobot by 16.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in iRobot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 10.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

