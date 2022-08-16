iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IRBT. Citigroup lifted their target price on iRobot to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.67.

iRobot Price Performance

IRBT stock opened at $59.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43. iRobot has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $98.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $255.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.06 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that iRobot will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,081,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,784,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iRobot by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 124.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 522.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 46.1% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 8,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter worth about $205,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

