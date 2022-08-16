ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Raised to $90.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ITT. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of ITT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.20.

ITT Trading Down 0.3 %

ITT stock opened at $82.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50. ITT has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that ITT will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ITT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ITT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after purchasing an additional 669,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth approximately $35,055,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ITT by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,635,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,969,000 after purchasing an additional 438,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in ITT by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 371,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ITT by 58.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

