Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup to $87.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

JACK has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $88.90 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $107.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 547,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,866,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,363,000 after purchasing an additional 338,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

