JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,230,000 after purchasing an additional 368,826 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JBG SMITH Properties

In other news, insider David Peter Paul sold 24,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $592,678.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,896.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $31.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on JBGS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

