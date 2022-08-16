Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.9% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,523 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 250,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $166.09 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

