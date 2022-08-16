Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KFY. StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Korn Ferry stock opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average is $62.58. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $51.08 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.98 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.