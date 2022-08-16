Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on KFY. StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.
Korn Ferry Stock Performance
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.98 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Korn Ferry Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.
Korn Ferry Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
