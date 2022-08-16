Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 127.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,678 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 84,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 260,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

NYSE KRO opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.