LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Holdings Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LKQ Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.89.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.
LKQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 23.75%.
LKQ Profile
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LKQ (LKQ)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.