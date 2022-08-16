LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Holdings Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.89.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.