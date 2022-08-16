Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,971 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

RIDE stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $568.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

RIDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.79.

In other Lordstown Motors news, EVP Jane Ritson-Parsons sold 36,193 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $58,270.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at $129,563.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

