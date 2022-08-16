Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,980 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Bioventus by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,943,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after buying an additional 154,978 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Bioventus by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 234,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 49,760 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Bioventus by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 21,978 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Bioventus Trading Down 2.5 %

BVS opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. Bioventus Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $682.75 million, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Bioventus Profile

(Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.