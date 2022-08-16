Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,087 Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $3,125,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 27.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 9.5% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,994,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 54.4% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.0% in the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 997,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,257,000 after buying an additional 437,208 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -39.26 and a beta of -0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.97. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $40.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.67 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 109.44% and a negative net margin of 295.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LEGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

