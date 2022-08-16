Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 102 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $7,306,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $324,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,516 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,701. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

CPK stock opened at $135.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $117.43 and a 12-month high of $146.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 42.54%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

