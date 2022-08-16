Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 1,377 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCPT opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

FCPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

