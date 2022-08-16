Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 145 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

NYSE APD opened at $274.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

