Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 2,090 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %

OBNK opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Origin Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Further Reading

