Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 4,650 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,307 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,545,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,133,000 after purchasing an additional 209,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,140,000 after purchasing an additional 76,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,268,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 272,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.48, a current ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPRO. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Open Lending Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.