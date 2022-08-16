Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 57,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.
Viant Technology Price Performance
Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $333.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Viant Technology
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
