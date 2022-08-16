Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 57,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Price Performance

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $333.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Viant Technology

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

