Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,422 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,127 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $119,905.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,446 shares in the company, valued at $713,248.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,127 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $119,905.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,446 shares in the company, valued at $713,248.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $7,353,183.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,538,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,678,986.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,235 shares of company stock worth $9,333,079. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CORT. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

