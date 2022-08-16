Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,685 Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $67,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 138.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VERV. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.77. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $78.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $698,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares in the company, valued at $231,352.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 34,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $536,436.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 791,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,585.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $698,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,352.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,184 shares of company stock valued at $8,467,793 over the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

