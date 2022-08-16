Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 57,680 Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

