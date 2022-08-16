Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,768 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,523 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 262,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44,309 shares during the period. 42.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 3.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 120.33%. The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About FuelCell Energy

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.