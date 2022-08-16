Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 625.0% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $104.50 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.76.

First Solar Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $118.22 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17, a PEG ratio of 175.40 and a beta of 1.49.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler bought 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler bought 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 6,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $650,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,405 shares of company stock worth $4,271,772. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.