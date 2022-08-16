Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Insperity by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 381.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $2,641,025.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,883,970.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $2,641,025.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,883,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 1,802 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $201,301.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,826.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,485. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $129.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.67 and its 200-day moving average is $99.46.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.46%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

