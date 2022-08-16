Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 950.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 155.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.44. Ennis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.67 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.11%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.52%.

In related news, Director Alejandro Quiroz sold 7,000 shares of Ennis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $139,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,003 shares in the company, valued at $499,809.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

