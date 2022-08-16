Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) by 141.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,740 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invacare were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Invacare by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 108,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Invacare by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 128,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 69,106 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Invacare by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invacare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other Invacare news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen purchased 100,000 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $126,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,796,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,663.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Invacare news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen purchased 241,720 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $261,057.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,696,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,282.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen acquired 100,000 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,796,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,663.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 491,720 shares of company stock valued at $606,558 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invacare stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Invacare Co. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The health services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.20). Invacare had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

