Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $294,000 Stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 33,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $311,944.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 500,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,131.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 105,788 shares of company stock worth $1,108,865 in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SecureWorks stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

