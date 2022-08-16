Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,395 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRAA stock opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.15. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.22. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. PRA Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $258.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

