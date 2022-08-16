Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

AEIS stock opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average is $81.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

