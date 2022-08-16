Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,050 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in PlayAGS by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 389,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in PlayAGS by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 248,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in PlayAGS by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 232,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth $1,324,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PlayAGS by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $301.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

