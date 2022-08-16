Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,336 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AMC Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

AMC Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

