Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,557 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affimed were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 894,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after buying an additional 636,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

AFMD stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 54.94% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

