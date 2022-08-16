Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $371,000 Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.69.

Roku stock opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -234.39 and a beta of 1.73. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $374.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

