Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $391,000 Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 0.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,432,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,427,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,117,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,756,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,589,000 after buying an additional 32,787 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in TechTarget by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.83 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.06 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $373,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

