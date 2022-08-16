Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Coursera by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Coursera by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 438,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 176,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $1,711,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coursera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coursera from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Coursera Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Coursera had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In other Coursera news, insider Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $538,098.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,980.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,324.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $538,098.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,980.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,266 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,822 in the last 90 days.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.