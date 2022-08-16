Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $333,000 in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BioAtla by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BioAtla by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BioAtla by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioAtla by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 83,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 43,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. BioAtla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $299.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.60.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 29,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $81,138.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,530.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 29,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $81,138.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,530.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 26,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $206,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 79,584 shares of company stock valued at $360,445 in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

