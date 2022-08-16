Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $404,000 in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hub Group by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Hub Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average of $74.29. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other news, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Phillip D. Yeager acquired 28,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.