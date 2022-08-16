Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,474 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 190,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 84,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SHO opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

