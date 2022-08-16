Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $406,000 Investment in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 198,064 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,818,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,400 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,915,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 507,894 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 12.3% during the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 1,213,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 132,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $104.42 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

