Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BTRS by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in BTRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on BTRS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $27,095.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,007.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

