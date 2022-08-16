Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,280 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 38.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Sleep Number by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.71. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.98. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $105.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $549.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.14 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

