Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,500 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 164.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

