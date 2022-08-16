Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 23,680 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 277,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, Director International S.C.A. Artal purchased 16,173,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $40,434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,433,261 shares in the company, valued at $121,083,152.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $629.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $6.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

