Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACTG. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 374,623 shares in the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Research Price Performance

NASDAQ ACTG opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Acacia Research Co. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.56). Acacia Research had a net margin of 167.82% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

