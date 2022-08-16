Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,234 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 282.0% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 63,809 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Benefitfocus Stock Performance
Shares of BNFT stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $13.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNFT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
About Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.
