Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,234 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 282.0% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 63,809 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus Stock Performance

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNFT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Benefitfocus

(Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.