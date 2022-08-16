Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 559.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 397.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $133,000. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRMK. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $930.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 64.74% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 142.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadmark Realty Capital

In related news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward acquired 31,925 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $199,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,748 shares in the company, valued at $718,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

